Plexus (PLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.72-0.82 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.72-0.82 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of PLXS opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. Plexus has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $362,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.