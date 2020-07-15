Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) vs. Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL) Critical Review

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatchdeltic $827.10 million 3.23 $55.66 million $0.80 49.83 Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Potlatchdeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust.

Dividends

Potlatchdeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Potlatchdeltic pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Potlatchdeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatchdeltic 3.78% 5.28% 2.86% Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Potlatchdeltic and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatchdeltic 0 0 4 0 3.00 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Potlatchdeltic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Potlatchdeltic beats Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

