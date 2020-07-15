Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,444.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,362.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

