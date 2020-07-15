Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

FND stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 16,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,065,489 shares of company stock worth $309,803,380. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

