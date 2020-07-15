Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of ALB opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

