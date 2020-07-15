Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

Celanese stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Celanese by 2,766.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 513.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $18,560,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

