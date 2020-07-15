Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KWR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.49. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $199.61.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 37.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $1,529,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,718. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

