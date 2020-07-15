Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to report $502.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $439.07 million and the highest is $600.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $560.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

REGI stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $912.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

