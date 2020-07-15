Reviewing Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Casio Computer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $143.54 million 0.25 $16.52 million N/A N/A Casio Computer $3.54 billion 0.20 $112.02 million $0.13 20.62

Casio Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Casio Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy -117.45% -5.11% -2.17% Casio Computer 3.16% 218.01% 3.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bonterra Energy and Casio Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 4 1 0 0 1.20 Casio Computer 1 1 0 0 1.50

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 97.90%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Casio Computer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casio Computer beats Bonterra Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Casio Computer

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

