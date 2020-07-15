Reviewing LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

This table compares LEG Immobilien and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 77.82% 16.85% 7.59% KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3.64% 34.74% 7.85%

Risk and Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LEG Immobilien and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 0 0 4 0 3.00 KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3 2 0 0 1.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LEG Immobilien and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $2.16 billion 4.51 $915.26 million N/A N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR $21.23 billion 0.95 $803.19 million $1.34 25.04

LEG Immobilien has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties. Further, it generates electricity and heat; and manages equity investments. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprised 130,085 apartments; 1,256 commercial units; and 32,629 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation, door-to-door, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.