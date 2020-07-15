RLI (RLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

