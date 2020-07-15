Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a CHF 334 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 372.42.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.