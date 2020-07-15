Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

