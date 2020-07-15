Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCI opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

