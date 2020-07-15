Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $48.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

