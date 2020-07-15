Seaport Global Securities Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 42,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

