Shaw Communications Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE SJR opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,288 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Shaw Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,397,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,779,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,348,000 after purchasing an additional 197,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Shaw Communications by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,476,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 637,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Shaw Communications by 264.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,414,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

