Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) PT Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.69. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$17.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.69. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Willard Yuill sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$1,409,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 832,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,566,200.02. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $3,227,701.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.