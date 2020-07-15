Sidoti Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Neutral

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

CNXN stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.96.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PC Connection by 29.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PC Connection by 174.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PC Connection by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

