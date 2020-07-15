Silgan (SLGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLGN opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

