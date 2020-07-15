Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $33.42. Slack shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 27,703,808 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 259,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,478,578 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,526. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

