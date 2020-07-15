SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

