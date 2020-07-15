SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) versus IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Head to Head Analysis

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SMTC has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMTC and IEC Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC 0 0 1 0 3.00 IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

SMTC presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. IEC Electronics has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. Given SMTC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SMTC is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of SMTC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of IEC Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of SMTC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMTC and IEC Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC $372.51 million 0.22 -$5.99 million $0.27 11.00 IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.57 $4.75 million N/A N/A

IEC Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMTC.

Profitability

This table compares SMTC and IEC Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC -1.76% 17.18% 3.41% IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85%

Summary

IEC Electronics beats SMTC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the test and measurement, retail and payment systems, telecom, networking and communications, medical, industrial, power and clean technology, semiconductor, and defense and aerospace market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

