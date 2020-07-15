SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) versus Audioeye (NYSE:AEYE) Critical Analysis

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SolarWinds alerts:

This table compares SolarWinds and Audioeye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $932.53 million 5.85 $18.64 million $0.76 23.03 Audioeye $10.77 million 9.89 -$7.78 million ($0.97) -12.35

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Audioeye. Audioeye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SolarWinds has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audioeye has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Audioeye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 1.63% 8.89% 4.46% Audioeye -55.68% -399.23% -84.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SolarWinds and Audioeye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 3 2 6 0 2.27 Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00

SolarWinds presently has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Audioeye has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Audioeye.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Audioeye shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Audioeye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Audioeye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.