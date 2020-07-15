Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBSI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

