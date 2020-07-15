Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Insider Callum N. Baxter Buys 460,869 Shares of Stock

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) insider Callum N. Baxter bought 460,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £55,304.28 ($68,058.43).

SVE stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 38.77 and a current ratio of 38.77. Starvest plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80.

Starvest (LON:SVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 4.53 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Starvest

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

