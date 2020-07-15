Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,400 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,400% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

Shares of EPP stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,841,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,272,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 539.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 482,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,214 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

