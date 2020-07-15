Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,730% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perceptron by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 210,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perceptron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perceptron by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Perceptron in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRCP opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Perceptron has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRCP. B. Riley lowered shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

