Sutter Rock Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 781 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 714% compared to the typical volume of 96 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $553,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,696,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,086. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.0% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.