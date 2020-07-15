Traders Buy High Volume of Uniqure Call Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,093 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,371% compared to the average volume of 1,026 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uniqure by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uniqure by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uniqure by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniqure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

