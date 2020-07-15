Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the average daily volume of 211 call options.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.90. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Benchmark started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

In other news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 36,032 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $257,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,586 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $92,248.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,112 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.