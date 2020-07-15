Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,284 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 849 call options.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $3,722,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.10.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.