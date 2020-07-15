Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,810 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,762% compared to the typical volume of 203 put options.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,957 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $163.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.63 and its 200 day moving average is $174.76. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

