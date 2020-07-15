Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.61 and last traded at $51.59, approximately 646,528 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 571,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Specifically, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,513 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $569,925.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,424,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,622 shares of company stock worth $8,394,484. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 70,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 322,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $18,048,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

