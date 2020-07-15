U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.00 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to report $139.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.50 million and the lowest is $127.50 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $394.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $743.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $764.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $928.05 million, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Silica by 47.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in U.S. Silica by 9.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 209,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.78.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

