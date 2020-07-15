Umpqua (UMPQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Umpqua to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

