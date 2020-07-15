Universal Forest Products (UFPI) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Universal Forest Products to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Universal Forest Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFPI stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

