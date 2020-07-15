Univest Financial (UVSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Univest Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Natalye Paquin purchased 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Keenan purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,001. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,770 shares of company stock valued at $135,855. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

