Valmont Industries (VMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

