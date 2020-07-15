Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $120.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $105.27 and last traded at $103.02, with a volume of 7497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $1,614,176.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,675.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

