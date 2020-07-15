Vaxart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 16,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,000 call options.

VXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,498,487 shares of company stock worth $289,795,963 over the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

VXRT opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $591.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 252.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

