Vroom’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 20th (NYSE:VRM)

Vroom’s (NYSE:VRM) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 20th. Vroom had issued 21,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $467,500,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $60.91.

