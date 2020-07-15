WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

