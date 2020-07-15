Welltower Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 7,741 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the typical daily volume of 475 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 104.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,563,000 after buying an additional 2,404,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 342.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,766,000 after buying an additional 1,450,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,502,000 after buying an additional 1,392,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

