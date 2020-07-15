Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.