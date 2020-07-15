Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $15.44. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 14,083,131 shares trading hands.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. acquired 36,765 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,677.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,025,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,755,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.