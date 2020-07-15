Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post sales of $150.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. Oil States International reported sales of $264.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $645.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $707.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $590.78 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $752.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. Oil States International’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

OIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. G.Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

NYSE OIS opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 268,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oil States International by 432.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oil States International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.