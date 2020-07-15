Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $10.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

