Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.17 Million

Analysts expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report $42.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.73 million and the highest is $42.60 million. Financial Institutions posted sales of $41.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full year sales of $172.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.07 million to $172.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $175.50 million, with estimates ranging from $175.19 million to $175.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Financial Institutions.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on FISI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $47,198.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 2,558 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,686,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.