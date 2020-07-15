Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.33 Million

Analysts expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce sales of $100.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.73 million and the lowest is $98.30 million. Coherus Biosciences reported sales of $83.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year sales of $440.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.00 million to $460.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $448.78 million, with estimates ranging from $410.60 million to $495.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other news, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $966,847.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,925 shares of company stock worth $4,627,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 1,623,851 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,897,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after buying an additional 666,775 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 206.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 608,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.10. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.